Calicut varsity issues guidelines for disabled quota; each section to get at least 1% reservation

February 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has issued guidelines to implement reservations for people with disabilities in its affiliated aided and private colleges to ensure that each section in the category gets at least 1% quota.

This is in the wake of reports that many aided colleges were not complying with the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights, and Full Participation) Act, 1995, and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Three per cent reservation is mandatory under the first Act with effect from February 7, 1996, and 4% quota under the second Act from April 19, 2017.

The Kerala High Court had last year dismissed appeals against reservation filed by a private college management, pointing out that the government had extended provisions of these Acts in educational institutions getting government aid such as staff salary and allowances and maintenance grant from February 1996. While issuing the guidelines, the university is learnt to have also considered a government order that said that the existing posts should not be affected while implementing reservations.

The first priority for clearing the backlog posts under 3% reservation should be for the visually impaired. Second priority is for the hearing impaired and the third for those with loco motor disability or cerebral palsy. For implementing 4% reservation, while the first two priorities are the same, the third priority is for physically challenged people. The fourth priority is for those with loco motor disability or cerebral palsy. If people with disabilities have already been appointed, they can be adjusted while clearing the backlog posts. Colleges under one corporate management can be considered as one single unit, and the backlog posts can be cleared in order based on the date on which the vacancy was reported.