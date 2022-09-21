Calicut varsity improves NAAC grading to ‘A+’

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Calicut has improved its grade to ‘A+’ with 3.45 points out of 4 in the recently held fourth cycle of assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Last time, it was graded ‘A’ with 3.13 points.

In a release on Wednesday, the university authorities said a NAAC team led by Sudhir Gavhane, former Vice Chancellor, MGM University, Aurangabad, had visited the campus for the grading process between September 15 and 17.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said students and teachers in university departments and affiliated colleges would benefit from the improved grading. Steps had been taken to improve research works and implement new projects based on novel ideas as suggested by the NAAC team.

Mr. Jayaraj said the absence of full-time teachers was one of the drawbacks pointed out during the previous grading process. Over 80% of vacancies were filled in January this year.

Within three years, the number of foreign students was expected to reach 300. The university was expected to get financial help to the tune of ₹200 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Of this, ₹100 crore will be for the central sophisticated instrumentation system. FabLab, to be set up with the Kerala Startup Mission, will get ₹20 crore. The university will be improving its position to A++ in the next cycle of assessment, Mr. Jayaraj added.

The University of Calicut was subjected to NAAC grading for the first time in 2002. It was given 3 star grade then. It was upgraded to ‘B’ grade with 2.94 points. In 2016, the grade was improved to ‘A’ with 3.13 points.