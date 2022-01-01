Calicut varsity fixes fee for special one-time exam

Kozhikode

01 January 2022 19:03 IST

The University of Calicut has fixed the maximum fees for one-time special supplementary exams at ₹15,000.

A release said on Saturday that the one-time chance was for undergraduate and postgraduate students who had exhausted all their chances to appear for exams. Till now, each paper was being charged ₹2,760 up to five papers, and ₹1,000 if that limit was exceeded. Many students are to write more than 10 papers as courses such as B.Tech and LLB have more semesters and papers. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said the decision to fix the fees would help students from economically weaker sections. The maximum number of applications for the one-time examination is from B.Com students now. The part-one English paper in undergraduate courses too has a large number of applicants. Those who wrote the final year undergraduate exams in 1995 are being considered for the exam now. Separate notifications are being issued for exams in each course, according to the release.

