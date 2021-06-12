Calicut varsity exams set to begin by month-end

KOZHIKODE

12 June 2021 20:07 IST

University unlikely to choose online mode; final year exams to be priority

The University of Calicut is all set to start exams for graduate and undergraduate students by this month-end. It will materalise only if the authorities get help from the departments of Health and Local Self Government, and transportation of students is ensured in the event of the extension of the lockdown.

Sources in the Syndicate said the university was unlikely to hold online exams as it would require amendment to the exam regulations. It is learnt that the priority now is to finish off final year exams so that the results could be announced by Augut mid-week. Though there are media reports that the university would try out ‘focus points’ similar to Plus Two exams, they could not be confirmed. It is likely to be discussed at a Syndicate meeting scheduled for June 19.

According to sources in the university, question papers and answer scripts have already been delivered to the colleges. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj recently held an online meeting with college principals in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts to seek their suggestions. However, it is still not clear when the State government will lift the lockdown or at least allow graded opening of public life as fresh COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate seem to have plateaued.

The sources said that if the current situation continued, a large number of students would find it difficult to travel to exam centres. Many have their centres outside their home district. Some of the colleges have been converted into first-line treatment centres and other COVID care facilities. Alternative arrangements will have to be made in these places. At the online meeting, it was proposed to utilise the services of nearby schools.

There are still many college teachers who have not been vaccinated. It will be risky to depute them for exam duty. They will also have to get permission from the respective district collectors to travel within and outside their districts. The university is planning to write to the State government to give priority to college teachers. Mr. Jayaraj told The Hindu on Saturday that the issues related to the conduct of the exams were being addressed one by one.