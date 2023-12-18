Calicut varsity employees observe ‘black day’ against Khan

December 18, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Left-aligned Calicut University Employees Union and the Association of Calicut University Teachers on Monday observed ‘black day’ against the alleged insult suffered by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj at the hands of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, also the Chancellor of the university.

A press release said members of these organisations wore black badges while going to work. A protest meeting was also held on the campus. Mr. Khan reportedly criticised Mr. Jayaraj after summoning him to the university guest house for failing to remove the banners and posters put up on the campus by SFI activists during his visit there. There are also reports that Mr. Khan is contemplating official action against the Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Swami Chidanandapuri, who presided over the seminar organised by the Sanatana Dharma Chair and Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram at the university on Monday, criticised Mr. Jayaraj for keeping away from the event. It was Mr. Khan who opened the event. Swami Chidanandapuri said that as per protocol, the Vice-Chancellor should have been present in an event attended by the Chancellor. In his absence, the pro Vice-Chancellor could have come. Mr. Khan, however, did not respond to the allegation.

