GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calicut varsity employees observe ‘black day’ against Khan

December 18, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Left-aligned Calicut University Employees Union and the Association of Calicut University Teachers on Monday observed ‘black day’ against the alleged insult suffered by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj at the hands of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, also the Chancellor of the university.

A press release said members of these organisations wore black badges while going to work. A protest meeting was also held on the campus. Mr. Khan reportedly criticised Mr. Jayaraj after summoning him to the university guest house for failing to remove the banners and posters put up on the campus by SFI activists during his visit there. There are also reports that Mr. Khan is contemplating official action against the Vice-Chancellor.

ALSO READ
Kerala Governor renounces police protection, ventures into crowded S.M. Street in Kozhikode amid stand-off with State Govt.

Meanwhile, Swami Chidanandapuri, who presided over the seminar organised by the Sanatana Dharma Chair and Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram at the university on Monday, criticised Mr. Jayaraj for keeping away from the event. It was Mr. Khan who opened the event. Swami Chidanandapuri said that as per protocol, the Vice-Chancellor should have been present in an event attended by the Chancellor. In his absence, the pro Vice-Chancellor could have come. Mr. Khan, however, did not respond to the allegation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.