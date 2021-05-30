Kerala

Calicut varsity decides against online exams

The Calicut University will not hold online exams for sixth semester undergraduate students and fourth semester postgraduate students in its affiliated colleges and distance education centres. The exams will begin in colleges from June 15 and the results will be announced by July 31.

This was decided by a standing committee of the Syndicate on Sunday. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has called a meeting of college teachers’ associations on Monday to discuss the conduct of exams in colleges. Members of the Syndicate committee will be present at the meeting.

However, according to sources, online exams will be held for students in engineering colleges on the lines of what was done by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. A final decision is yet to be taken on holding online exams for students in various departments on the Calicut University campus. The sources said that detailed discussions would be held on the issue.

