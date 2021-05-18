Calicut varsity continues appointment of assistant professors in departments

Recruitment of professors, associate professors only after legal challenges are cleared

Calicut University will put on hold recruitment to the posts of Professor and Associate Professor in its teaching departments until the legal challenges against the current system of pooling posts in all departments as a single unit are cleared.

The appointment of three assistant professors each to the departments of Zoology and Commerce, however, was approved by a meeting of its Syndicate held online on Monday.

According to sources, United Democratic Front-aligned Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed expressed his dissent at the meeting against the decision to continue with the pooling of posts, pointing out that the Kerala High Court in a recent verdict had cancelled similar appointments in the University of Kerala. Both the universities had followed the same legislation while notifying these posts. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj informed Mr. Ahammed that the recruitment to the posts of Professor and Associate Professor would not be held until the court settled the matter. Appointment to the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Life Sciences could not be held because there were no applicants eligible for the reservation posts there.

The university would also publish the roster of reservation for the appointment to the post of Assistant Professor. A petition demanding this is pending before the High Court right now.

The sources said that the Syndicate directed the standing committee on exams to figure out if it was possible to hold online exams in affiliated colleges. Third semester students in university teaching departments would have online exams. A sub-committee was appointed to issue guidelines for calculating index marks during the interview for the appointment of assistant professors in affiliated colleges. The Directorate of Admissions had recently rejected the Syndicate decision to drop entrance test for admission to MA (English) course for students who have not studied English as a main subject for graduation. This had kicked off a controversy and the sub-committee would examine the issue.

It was pointed out that some of the teaching departments in the university had excess teachers. The sub-committee would discuss re-organisation of these posts. The Syndicate also approved setting up of a water tank on its campus under the Jal Jeeval Mission, which would benefit residents of neighbouring grama panchayats.