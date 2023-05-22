HamberMenu
Calicut varsity B-Zone arts festival begins with off-stage events

May 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Poster making competition in progress as part of the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival that began at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, Kozhikode, on Monday.

‘Rosa Bianca’, the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival, began at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, here on Monday with off-stage events.

Around 2,500 students from various colleges in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are expected to be part of the festival, which is being held for the first time after the pandemic. Competitions are being held in 83 events, including 41 stage events and 42 off-stage events.

The five stages of the festival have been named Taj Mahal, Hey Ram, Bilkis Banu, HMS Beagle, and Azad after segments of history that were recently removed from NCERT textbooks.

Events such as story writing, versification, essay writing, cartooning, poster making, collage, and elocution were held on Monday. The on-stage events will begin on May 24.

