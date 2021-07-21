Calicut varsity all set for admissions

Kozhikode

21 July 2021 01:32 IST

The University of Calicut is preparing to open registrations for single-window admissions to undergraduate courses a week after the announcement of Class XII results and those to postgraduate courses a week after declaration of results of undergraduate courses.

A release from the Directorate of Admission on Tuesday said the details on registration procedures for admissions to undergraduate courses in over 300 affiliated colleges and university approved study centres were available at cuonline.ac.in. The students have been asked to go through the guidelines and details about courses and colleges before starting registration. There is a separate section for unaided colleges and self-financing courses. The students have been asked to go through reservation policies as well. Contact 0494 2660600, 2407016, 2407017 for details.

