GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Calicut University Union polls: Kerala High Court issues directive to police to maintain law and order

Published - June 07, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Malappuram police to ensure that law and order was maintained and there was no cause for violence or illegal activities during the election to the Calicut University Union scheduled for June 10.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a writ petition filed by Muhammed Safwan, a student of Majlis Arts and Science College. According to him, P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had threatened the petitioner and other candidates not to participate in the elections. Mr. Safwan had lodged a petition seeking police protection, but no action was taken. He pointed out that a month ago the SFI State secretary and others had entered the polling and counting station during the academic council elections. They had also created commotion in the last union elections and torn nomination papers of candidates. The court has issued a notice to the SFI State secretary.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.