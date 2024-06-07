Calicut University Union polls: Kerala High Court issues directive to police to maintain law and order

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Malappuram police to ensure that law and order was maintained and there was no cause for violence or illegal activities during the election to the Calicut University Union scheduled for June 10.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a writ petition filed by Muhammed Safwan, a student of Majlis Arts and Science College. According to him, P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had threatened the petitioner and other candidates not to participate in the elections. Mr. Safwan had lodged a petition seeking police protection, but no action was taken. He pointed out that a month ago the SFI State secretary and others had entered the polling and counting station during the academic council elections. They had also created commotion in the last union elections and torn nomination papers of candidates. The court has issued a notice to the SFI State secretary.