Calicut University to simplify rules related to equivalency, recognition certificates

Published - August 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

In a step that will help thousands of applicants who go for higher studies and others who seek jobs, the University of Calicut has decided to simplify its rules related to granting recognition and equivalency certificates to various courses run by universities and educational institutions in the country.

This is in line with an order issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2020. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the university’s academic council held on the campus on August 17 (Saturday). According to sources, the Kerala State Higher Education Council too had directed the university to take such a decision. All the courses run by UGC-approved universities, foreign universities recognised by the Association of Indian Universities, and those recognised by high-powered committees of the Union government will get equivalency certificate. Open and distance learning courses will be covered too.

The meeting also decided to issue certificates to foreign students as per the names recorded in their passports. The curriculum for four-year undergraduate programmes and integrated courses and the choice-based credit semester system for postgraduate programmes in university departments were approved. A committee was appointed to study the exam-related benefits to be given to differently-abled students.

