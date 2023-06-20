Calicut University to appoint applicant who challenged quota implementation as assistant professor

June 20, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has decided to abide by the Supreme Court order to appoint K.P. Anupama, an applicant for the post of assistant professor, in its Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

This was decided at the first meeting of the recently reconstituted Syndicate on Tuesday. The apex court had in May dismissed the university’s appeal against a Kerala High Court order which found fault with the implementation of reservation norms in the appointment of assistant professors in teaching departments. The university filed the appeal in the Supreme Court after the High Court pointed out that the reservation norms enforced for differently abled persons in the recruitment process was wrong. The High Court order issued in February said that horizontal reservation should be implemented for people with disabilities.

It pointed out that the university had not followed it, leading to eligible candidates from backward classes losing their opportunities. Ms. Anupama had claimed that though she had got second rank in the selection process and there were two vacancies in the department, she was denied appointment due to faulty implementation of the reservation roster.

Other decisions

The Syndicate also decided to admit maximum number of students in undergraduate degree courses and postgraduate degree courses in affiliated aided and government colleges in the current academic year as per statutory provisions. In colleges without proper infrastructure, the seat hike will be 20% in science seats and 30% in humanities and commerce courses. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will open an event on the university campus on July 22 to mark the university’s foundation day. The Minister will also open new facilities such as an incubation centre.

