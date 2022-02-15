Calicut University Syndicate to probe bid to sabotage exam system

Some teachers refused to participate in evaluation process

A sub-committee of the Calicut University Syndicate will inquire into the alleged bid to sabotage the examination process in the institution.

K.K. Haneefa, chairperson of one of the Syndicate standing committees, told the media after a special meeting on Tuesday that some teachers were found to have refused to participate in the evaluation of answer scripts of undergraduate examinations. They declined to be present in the camps even after camp chairpersons demanded them to do so.

Mr. Haneefa claimed that the results of the undergraduate exams were delayed due to this. The sub-committee would examine if those teachers were politically motivated. The university would recommend disciplinary action against such teachers for dereliction of duty. Mr. Haneefa alleged that some people were trying to help private and deemed-to-be universities at the cost of publicly funded universities.

Mr. Haneefa’s comments come against the backdrop of allegations that the results of second semester undergraduate exams held last year were delayed because thousands of answer scripts were missing from the university. The evaluation had been completed in October. A section of teachers had claimed that the delay happened due to the lack of false numbering of answer scripts during the evaluation process.

Mr. Haneefa claimed that a baseless campaign had been taken up recently saying that around 3,500 answer scripts of undergraduate second semester exams were missing. Internal marks of students had not been added to the mark list in some colleges. Some other institutions had held exams based on cancelled question papers. The results in such colleges were pending, Mr. Haneefa said.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate clarified that corruption by staff would not be tolerated and such people would be terminated from service. Mr. Haneefa claimed that inquiry was on against a staff member who has been accused of being part of a ₹30-lakh scam. Another official who was found guilty had been dismissed from service. This was in the wake of the corruption charges against two staff members at the Pareeksha Bhavan who have been suspended now.

During the meeting, member P. Rasheed Ahammed sought a judicial probe into the incident. He alleged that the delay in action against the two employees was to destroy the evidence against them.

Mr. Haneefa said complete digitisation of services was in the pipeline, which would be completed in a year. New computers would be purchased for the administration section and the Pareeksha Bhavan.