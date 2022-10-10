Calicut University Syndicate to consider proposal on branch campuses

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 10, 2022 20:30 IST

The University of Calicut is likely to consider a proposal to set up its branch campuses in the Gulf countries.

According to sources, the Syndicate meeting scheduled for Tuesday may discuss the issue. It was Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed who sought reopening of off-campus centres under the School of Distance Education in the Gulf countries through a representation in November 2021. A Syndicate sub-committee set up to deliberate on the proposal concluded that there were no “legal possibilities” to start such centres abroad.

However, the university could explore the option of starting its own branch campuses in the Gulf countries and in Europe, the sub-committee noted. For this, permission of the Union government, University Grants Commission, and the State government will have to be sought. The proposal is to have centres in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Canada, Bahrain, and some other European countries.

