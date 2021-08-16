Calicut University revises exam guidelines

Infected students and those in quarantine can write exams in line with COVID-19 protocol

Only 20 students will be allowed in a hall during exams being conducted by the University of Calicut. This is part of the revised guidelines published by the university on Monday in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

According to an order by C.C. Babu, Controller of Examinations, infected persons and those who are in quarantine can write the exams in line with the protocol laid out by the authorities. The students should sit 1.5 metres apart in each bench. If the distance between benches cannot be maintained, they should sit in alternate rows. The nearest government health centre, fire station, and police station should be informed in advance about the exams and all the protocols should be followed. The college premises, examination halls and the furniture there should be disinfected before the beginning of the session. The students should be allowed entry only through the main gate of the college building. Sanitizer and soap should be provided outside the exam halls and students should wear face masks while entering. The students should observe physical distancing and should not exchange their articles. The examiners too should wear face masks and gloves, the order added.

Date extended

Meanwhile, the university has extended the deadline for the last date of application for admissions to undergraduate courses to August 24. It was to conclude on August 16. For details visit https://admission.uoc.ac.in