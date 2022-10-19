Calicut University plans to have 5,000 students on its campus

Varsity to get project funds from Centre and other agencies with NAAC awarding it an ‘A plus’ grade

The number of students on the Calicut University campus will be raised to 5,000 in the next three years, Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has said.

Addressing a press conference on the campus on Wednesday, he said an International Centre for Academic Research and Collaboration would be set up to attract foreign students. Discussions are on with multinational companies to have a two-year M.S. (by research) course. One-year courses in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning will be launched next year in association with Tata Consultancy Services.

Plans are on to start an M.Sc. course in Data Analytics under the departments of Mathematics and Statistics, and postgraduate courses in media at the Educational Multi-Media Research Centre. Certificate courses will begin in German, Spanish and Russian languages in the Department of Comparative Literature.

Mr. Jayaraj expressed hope that more students would be attracted by the new courses and infrastructure development in the research sector.

The university will get project funds from the Union government and various other agencies with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) awarding it an ‘A plus’ grade. It is now eligible for the Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The university will also benefit from projects under the Centre’s Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment.

The Centre for Examination, Automation and Management to speed up announcement of exam results, a new building for the Physical Education department, sports hostel, and an examination hall under the golden jubilee project will be opened in December.

Tenders for ₹103 crore were ready for the development of the Central Sophisticated Instrumentation Facility. Two products developed by the Incubation Hub for the Malabar Cancer Centre will be launched soon, he added.