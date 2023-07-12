ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut University Interzone Arts Fest begins

July 12, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Higher Education to inaugurate stage events that will begin on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Writer K.P. Ramanunni inaugurating Resa Ravo, the Interzone Arts Festival of Calicut university, on the university campus at Thenhipalam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, with 15 points, have kick-started the race to the overall championship at ‘Resa Ravo’, the Calicut University Interzone Arts Festival, which began on the university campus at Thenhipalam, Malappuram, on Wednesday.

Writer K.P. Ramanunni and playback singer Athul Narukara jointly inaugurated the festival that is being held after a three-year pandemic induced interval. University union chairperson T. Sneha presided over the event.

Off-stage events such as Pookkalam, Rangoli, and various literary competitions marked the first day of the festival, at the end of which, Government Victoria College, Palakkad (14 points), Farook Training College, Feroke (13), St. Mary’s College, Thrissur (9) and PSMO College, Thirurangadi (7) found their way into the score board, besides Sree Kerala Varma College.

A grand procession, to be taken out by students at 4 p.m. on Thursday, will be the highlight of the second day of the festival. Off-stage events such as versification, collage, debate, Aksharaslokam, clay modelling, quiz, poster making, and Kavyakeli will be held on Thursday.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate the stage events on Friday. The festival will conclude on July 16.

CONNECT WITH US