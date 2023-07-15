Calicut University inter-zone arts festival to draw to a close on Sunday

July 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The five-day Calicut University inter-zone arts festival, ‘Resa Ravo’, will draw to a close on the Calicut University campus at Thenhipalam in Malappuram on Sunday. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the valedictory event and felicitate the winners of competitions.

When the scores were updated on Saturday evening, St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, secured 90 points and was in top position. Government Victoria College, Palakkad, continued in the second position with 71 points. Students from the Calicut University campus stood in the third position with 56 points. Farook College and Chembai Memorial Government Music College, Palakkad, continued to stage a good fight with 55 and 41 points respectively.

In the off-stage events, the Calicut University campus stood first with 33 points, while Government Victoria College, Palakkad, stood second with 28 points. For the Kalathilakam title, M. Swathika of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, was leading with 15 points. Sreebesh U.P. of M.E.S College, Ponnani, was the top scorer for the title of Kalaprathibha.

K.U. Arun of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, and S. Gayathri of St. Mary’s College, Thrissur, remained top scorers for the Chithraprathibha and Sahityaprathibha titles.

Fest coordinators said competitions in 13 more events would be held on Sunday. English, Hindi and Sanskrit skits, Panchavadyam, Chendamelam, Margam Kali, Thullal, and folk music are some of the major competitions to be held. Over 100 events, including stage, off-stage, group and individual items, were scheduled for the fest, they said.

Till Saturday, the fest drew the participation of about 2,000 students from 200 colleges. Two-day off-stage events concluded on Thursday. According to student coordinators, there were consistent efforts for the timely completion of all events without giving room for complaints.

One of the major attractions of the inter-zone fest was the creative naming of the five venues on the university campus. The names Socialism, Democracy, Diversity, and Federalism were selected to spread the message among students that they should fight against injustice and stand by the message of humanitarian love through their talents.