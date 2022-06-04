Calicut University imposes curbs on entry of students to Pareeksha Bhavan
The University of Calicut has imposed restrictions on the entry of students to the Pareeksha Bhavan in view of urgent works to be taken up ahead of declaration of results of sixth semester undergraduate exams. They will be in force from June 6 to June 30. The students have been advised to utilise the university’s online services during the period. Entry would be permitted if the students required emergency help, only after exhibiting hall tickets and other documents, a release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.