Calicut University imposes curbs on entry of students to Pareeksha Bhavan

The University of Calicut has imposed restrictions on the entry of students to the Pareeksha Bhavan in view of urgent works to be taken up ahead of declaration of results of sixth semester undergraduate exams. They will be in force from June 6 to June 30. The students have been advised to utilise the university’s online services during the period. Entry would be permitted if the students required emergency help, only after exhibiting hall tickets and other documents, a release said.