Calicut University freezes order on moderation marks for B. Tech failed students

Save University Campaign committee had approached Governor against Vice Chancellor’s order

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has frozen an order that proposed to give up to 20 as moderation marks to help pass 2014 batch B. Tech students who failed in their exams.

Mr. Jayaraj told The Hindu on Tuesday that the order was based on the precedence of giving moderation marks for the 2004 and 2009 batches. Some people had petitioned the university highlighting the previous incidents. However, the authorities later came to know that the 2014 batch students had time till 2022 to write supplementary exams, he said. “I have sought clarification on this,” he added.

The decision to grant moderation marks had kicked up a row with the Thiruvananthapuram-based Save University Campaign committee approaching Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor, against it. They pointed out that the recommendations made by the Dean (Faculty of Engineering) and the sanction granted by the Vice Chancellor were akin to mark donation and against university rules.

The recommendation was to extend the special moderation scheme provided to the 2009 B. Tech batch to the 2014 batch as well, for those who have cleared all papers except one. Around 200 students were expected to benefit from the decision. The order was issued in February and was subject to the ratification of the university academic council, which is scheduled to meet on September 24.

The committee functionaries pointed out in their memorandum to the Chancellor that the Syndicate or the academic council does not have the power to grant moderation marks. Only the examination board can do it and once the exam results are announced moderation norms cannot be altered. They had also alleged that the Vice Chancellor was acting under pressure from some Syndicate members.

University sources said no student had been given the benefit of moderation marks though the order was issued in February. Earlier, the then Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel had courted controversy after he held a special adalat to help pass failed B. Tech students. The Governor later cancelled the granting of moderation marks.