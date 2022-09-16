Calicut University denies allegation on book ban

They say all guidelines have been followed while accepting the new arrival

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 16, 2022 19:43 IST

The Calicut University authorities on Friday clarified that there was no ban imposed on the book, ‘Modi @20: Dreams meet delivery’ at the university library as propagated by some segments. In a press release issued here, they said the book was displayed on the ‘new arrivals’ segment before it was taken to the stack room. “During the time of display, the book is not issued to readers as it is the standard library practice,” they said in the release adding that all the required guidelines were followed by the library staff.

