Calicut University colleges to be told to admit students to maximum number of seats

June 03, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Calicut University Syndicate will direct all affiliated aided and government colleges to admit students in maximum number of seats in all courses as per rules. This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held on the campus on Saturday.

Sources said five new colleges would be given affiliation in the academic year. As many as 150 new degree courses will be launched, leading to a rise in the number of undergraduate seats. The colleges that got affiliation include Cooperative College, Manjeri, and MES Arts and Science College, Kuttipuuram, both in Malappuram. The meeting also approved the guidelines for appointing Emeritus Professors in university departments.

