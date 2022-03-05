Calicut University appoints 8 professors and 16 associate professors

More teachers to be recruited

A meeting of the Calicut University Syndicate on Saturday appointed eight professors and 16 associate professors.

A press release said the two professors were appointed in Chemistry and one each in Arabic, Botany, Hindi, Nanoscience, Physics, and Zoology. Two associate professors were appointed each in Arabic and English while one each in Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Commerce and Management Studies, Education, Hindi, History, Mass Communication, Life Science, Sociology and Zoology.

It said that a decision was taken to start the recruitment process for the vacant teaching posts even before the University Grants Commission’s ‘NAAC’ accreditation inspection. A re-notification will be issued for appointment to the posts of assistant professors for which eligible applicants were not available. Also, a new notification will be issued for existing vacancies of teachers.

The meeting also decided to constitute a seven-member panel led by Pro-Vice Chancellor M. Nasser to review the issues at the Dr. John Matthai Centre, Aranattukara, Thrissur, and submit a report. Besides, it decided to appoint a new director at the School of Drama.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, who presided over the meeting, was entrusted to investigate and take action on the conduct of Prajyoti Niketan College, Pudukad, for violating university rules and starting M.Sc. Psychology course.