Calicut University all set to launch internet radio on August 15

The University of Calicut is planning to launch its own internet radio broadcast from August 15.

Titled ‘Radio CU’, the venture is expected to serve as a platform that links the activities on the campus with the world outside. According to Syndicate member M. Manoharan, the objective is to take the voice of the university to the people. “Information related to the university, including those related to the research works being taken up there, and the events happening on the campus, will be broadcast. All the arrangements for the launch are in place,” he said. It is learnt that the authorities are trying to get a celebrity guest for the inaugural ceremony.

According to sources, the internet radio station will provide a mix of information and entertainment, including lectures by eminent academics. The university officials hope that it will also help the institution zero in on new research areas through interactions with people. The content will be curated by a team of teachers and students. The radio app can be downloaded on mobile phones. In the future, the broadcast may be made available for 24 hours.

It was the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the university that came up with a proposal to start the venture. The Syndicate later approved the idea and funds were allocated to set up a studio and other facilities. Sound engineers too were selected to take the project forward. Its office is situated at the Teaching Learning Centre.

