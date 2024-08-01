GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank offers to build houses at Chooralmala-Mundakkai

Published - August 01, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank has offered to build houses for 11 families who lost their homes in the landslides at Chooralmala-Mundakkai in Wayanad district, subject to government approval.

A release said here on Thursday that land for the purpose should be given away for free by the government or private institutions or persons and the grama panchayat should suggest the beneficiaries. A sum of ₹5 lakh will be spent on each house. The environment-friendly houses will be designed in consultation with the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, and handed over in 120 days. The bank also expressed its willingness to cooperate with government-sponsored projects of similar nature. A job will be given to the wife of lorry driver Arjun of Kozhikode, who was reported missing at Shirur of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

