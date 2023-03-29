ADVERTISEMENT

Calendar for school admission, exam results announced

March 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced a calendar for admission to various classes in State schools and one for examination results. Results of Classes 1 to 9 will be announced on May 2.

Admission to Class 1 will begin on April 17. Admission with transfer certificates will begin after May 2. Schools will close for the summer vacations on Friday and reopen on June 1 for the new academic year. SSLC and higher secondary examinations results would be declared before May 20, the Minister said.

