HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Calendar for school admission, exam results announced

March 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced a calendar for admission to various classes in State schools and one for examination results. Results of Classes 1 to 9 will be announced on May 2.

Admission to Class 1 will begin on April 17. Admission with transfer certificates will begin after May 2. Schools will close for the summer vacations on Friday and reopen on June 1 for the new academic year. SSLC and higher secondary examinations results would be declared before May 20, the Minister said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.