Cage set up to trap elusive man-eater

Forest department officials setting up a trap at Kathavakkunnu forest in the South Wayanad Forest Division to capture the elusive man-eating tiger on Friday.

KALPETTA

20 June 2020 00:49 IST

Round-the-clock patrol in force at Basavankolly in Wayanad

Forest and Wildlife Department personnel set up a cage with a bait at Basavankolly near Pulpally in Wayanad district on Friday evening to capture the big cat which has triggered panic among villagers in the area.

The cage was set up nearly 500 metres from the Basavankolly tribal settlement on the fringes of the Kathavakkunnu forest in the South Wayanad Forest Division, where a 24-year-old youth of the tribal hamlet was killed and partially devoured by a carnivore on Tuesday.

Though a team of forest officials had searched the area for the animal, they were yet to sight it.

However, the image of the big cat was captured in a camera trap fixed in the area and the frontline forest staff also heard the growling of the animal near the site on Thursday night during their round-the-clock patrolling. Fresh pug marks were also sighted in the area, Forest department sources said.

Eighteen camera traps have been set up in and around the spot and round-the-clock patrolling has also been intensified in the area.