CAG wants Kerala government to maintain updated data on all land assignments made in the State

Flagging irregularities in land assignment to clubs, individuals and other entities, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has asked the Kerala government to maintain an “updated consolidated data” of all land assignments made in the State.

The Compliance Audit Report for the year ended March 2022, tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, also noted that assignments on registry “should not merely be a tool for regularisation of land encroachment.”

The CAG report observed that in Idukki district, records/files in respect of 95% cases (325 out of 343 lease cases) were not available. “The largescale loss of vital records could also be a deliberate attempt to weaken the position of government in respect of claim to land,” it noted.

The CAG has asked the government to prescribe a limit for the area of land that can be assigned on registry for purposes other than house sites in municipal and Corporation limits.

The report cites several instances where lease rents on land were neither being revised nor collected regularly. Irregularities range from improper maintenance of land records and assignment of land to ineligible individuals or without realising the market value to illegal occupation and misuse of government land.

The audit noticed 11 cases where government land was unauthorisedly occupied owing to non-renewal of lease. The pending lease rent in these cases totalled ₹254.15 crore. The 11 lessees included KTDC (Bolghatty Palace), Steel Industrials Ltd Kerala, All saints College and Fort High School in Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin Club in Ernakulam, Rifle Club in Kozhikode, and Kerala Feeds Ltd.

In the case of the District Football Association, Thiruvananthapuram, audit found that 20 cents of puramboke land at Vanchiyoor leased to it in 1976 at ₹1/cent, was rented out for furniture sales for ₹35,000 a month. The report notes another instance where a portion of the land leased out to the Trivandrum Tennis Club (TTC) was let out to an oil company.

“The audit noticed that the (Revenue) department did not resume the land with respect to TTC even after being recommended by Public Accounts Committee 10 years ago.”

In the cases of the Women’s Club and Sri Mulam Club in Thiruvananthapuram, the CAG had called for the lease files from the government for scrutiny. However, it got the reply “that the files relating to Women’s Club had been destroyed while those relating to Sri Mulam Club were not traceable.”

