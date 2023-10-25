CAG report on medicines not final, says Veena; accuses Satheesan of creating panic

October 25, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Health Minister Veena George has taken exception to the statement made by Leader of the Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, quoting the CAG report, that the lives of patients had been put on peril through the supply of date-expired medicines in government hospitals

At a press conference here, Ms. George said that Mr. Satheesan’s pronouncement did not behoove that of a responsible Opposition Leader.

“Mr. Satheesan should not have said that, because in one swipe he condemned the entire health system and has put fear and anxiety in the minds of the public that their lives were put at risk. The government is not supplying date-expired medicines to public hospitals.,” she said.

“The CAG’s report is a draft report, which states that it was “probable” that date-expired medicines were supplied in 26 hospitals. The report was submitted to the government seeking clarification. The Principal Secretary (Health), has sought an explanation on the same from the Kerala Medical Services Corporation and the Directorate of Health Services and the government will give a reply to the CAG before it comes out with the final report,” Ms. George said.

She said that the CAG report is a draft report based on the CAG’s performance audit report of KMSCL in the 2016-17 and 2021-22 period.

Ms. George said that the bulk storage of “drugs of non-standard quality” in KMSCL godowns, mentioned in the CAG report, were in fact drugs bought in bulk during the UDF regime and which were stored in warehouses across the State, instead of disposing it properly.

Mr. Satheesan, reacting to Ms. George’s statements, said that the findings in the CAG’s preliminary report had been highlighted much earlier by the Opposition in the Assembly. A complaint had been filed by the Opposition before the Lok Ayukta also.

He said that the Opposition had the right to raise questions based on the CAG’s findings. He also questioned Ms. George’s allegation that the bulk quantities of date-expired drugs in KMSCL godowns had been procured during the UDF rule. He pointed out that if that was the case, in these last seven years, KMSCL could have taken measures to dispose it off, rather than keep it.

Mr. Satheesan said that when KMSCL floated purchase tenders, pharmaceutical companies that won the bid, supplied medicines which had expired or were about to expire, at much reduced costs and that the remaining amount would come back to the government as commissions.