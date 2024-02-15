GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CAG finds fault with Kerala’s off-Budget borrowings again

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal defends borrowings made by KIIFB and KSSPL, saying CAG report reiterates observations rejected by State Assembly and Public Accounts Committee

February 15, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presents the Budget for the financial year 2024–25 in Kerala Assembly on February 5, 2024.

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presents the Budget for the financial year 2024–25 in Kerala Assembly on February 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Off-Budget borrowings have yet again drawn the criticism of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India whose latest audit report was tabled in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on February 15 (Thursday).

Apart from borrowings made by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL), the borrowings under a bill discounting system also have drawn flak this time.

The report on State finances for the year ended March 31, 2022 observed that the Kerala government had resorted to short-term borrowings for settling pending bills of contractors through the bill discounting system. The promissory notes issued during the year (2021-22) amounting to ₹1,601.72 crore remained unsettled, but the accounts did not reflect this.

ALSO READ
Infrastructure projects worth ₹12,089.29 crore completed, according to KIIFB

“This has consequently resulted in deferment of clear-cut liabilities to the next financial year with an avoidable interest liability,” the report noted.

‘Debt trap’

The latest CAG report has repeated the warning sounded in past reports that unchecked off-Budget borrowings could lead the State into a “debt trap.”

According to the report, “off-Budget borrowings have increased the overall liabilities of the State from ₹3,57,392.76 crore to ₹3,83,267.15 crore as on March 31, 2022.” During 2021-22, the KIIFB raised off-Budget loans amounting to ₹7,762.78 crore and the KSSPL, ₹6,550 crore.

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s observations on the matter were also tabled in the Assembly along with the CAG report. It noted that the audit report reiterates observations “that were rejected by the Public Accounts Committee and the State Assembly.”

The Minister defended KIIFB and KSSPL borrowings, while asserting that the CAG report “loses sight of the fact that it is because of the State’s wide security net through the KSSPL that it has been able to keep poverty below 1%, which is the lowest in the country.”

On the bill discounting system, Finance department sources said the practice was started in 2014 under the United Democratic Front (UDF) government as a short-term financial adjustment measure.

Related Topics

Kerala / budgets and budgeting / finance (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.