Cafe run by the differently abled opens at Magic Planet

Published - June 06, 2024 11:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar on Thursday inaugurating Up Cafe at Different Art Centre, Magic Planet, on Thursday.

Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar on Thursday inaugurated Up Cafe, a new initiative operated and managed by the differently abled at the Different Art Centre at Kazhakuttam here.

The Minister said the Different Art Centre was a project to be proud of for the State. Here, activities for physical and mental development of differently abled children were undertaken. These had been arranged in tune with international standards, he pointed out.

A CNG bus would be given by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation in support of the cafeteria, he said.

The cafe should not be limited to the Different Art Centre but outside too. Products made by mothers of the differently abled children should also be exhibited in the bus, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said.

Gopinath Muthukad, founder of the Different Art Centre, said the venture had been started to develop the job skills of the differently abled children and making them self-sufficient. An old vehicle had been converted into the cafeteria. The children had completed all training required to operate the cafe. Nearly 25 persons could be accommodated in the cafe simultaneously. Visitors would get tea, coffee, and snacks at the cafe that would function from 3.30 p.m to 4.30 p.m. every day, he said.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.

