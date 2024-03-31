CADRRE to organise short film fete on autism

March 31, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE), in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, will conduct the CADRRE International Filmlet Festival on Autism (CIFFA) 2024, a film festival showcasing short films on autism.

Nine shortlisted movies from the competition segment of the festival, offering diverse perspectives on autism, along with some other short films on autism from round the world, will be screened at Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum on Monday.

The venue for the events on Tuesday will be Lulu Mall. The awards for the competition segment of the festival will be presented by Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs department, who will be the chief guest.

Bina Paul, the jury chair of CIFFA 2024, will announce the winners of the awards for the best film and the second best film.

The award for the most popular film, determined through an audience poll hosted on the CADRRE website, will also be announced at the event.

Both events are aimed at spreading awareness of autism and are open to the public, a statement from CADRRE said here on Sunday.

