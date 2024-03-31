GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CADRRE to organise short film fete on autism

March 31, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE), in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut, will conduct the CADRRE International Filmlet Festival on Autism (CIFFA) 2024, a film festival showcasing short films on autism.

Nine shortlisted movies from the competition segment of the festival, offering diverse perspectives on autism, along with some other short films on autism from round the world, will be screened at Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum on Monday.

The venue for the events on Tuesday will be Lulu Mall. The awards for the competition segment of the festival will be presented by Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs department, who will be the chief guest.

Bina Paul, the jury chair of CIFFA 2024, will announce the winners of the awards for the best film and the second best film.

The award for the most popular film, determined through an audience poll hosted on the CADRRE website, will also be announced at the event.

Both events are aimed at spreading awareness of autism and are open to the public, a statement from CADRRE said here on Sunday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.