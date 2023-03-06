ADVERTISEMENT

Cadets get a feel of Army life at Pangode military station

March 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Bureau

Cadets from the Sainik school, Kazhakoottam view the military equipment on display at the Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Women’s Day celebrations on Monday.

As part of Women’s Day celebrations, as many as 20 girl cadets from the Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, visited the Pangode Military Station and paid homage at War Memorial on Monday. 

Cadet Kushi laid a wreath at the War Memorial. Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma and women officers at the station interacted with the girl cadets and highlighted the career opportunities for women in the Armed Forces.

An exhibition of military equipment was also organised for the girl cadets. 

