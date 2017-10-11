KFON to be set up for Net access

The Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, decided to set up a joint company of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd. — with equal stakes — for implementing the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON).

The scheme aims at creating an optic fibre network parallel to the distribution network of the KSEB. The scheme aims at giving free Internet connectivity to 20 lakh families. The project is estimated to cost the State ₹1,028 crore.

The Cabinet approved the draft special rules for the proposed Kerala Administrative Service (KAS). The KAS will be formed by keeping aside 10% of the second gazetted posts and common category posts from selected 29 departments. The KAS aims at putting in place a second line of committed officers.

Appointments to the KAS would be through three streams: direct appointment wherein the candidate’s upper age limit is 32 and the basic qualification a government degree; appointment of those in any government department wherein the upper age limit is 40 years and a university degree, the basic qualification. The third stream of appointment is from the second gazetted officers and common category officers in 29 departments. The upper age limit is 50 years.

The Cabinet decided to resolve the anomalies in the salary revision of employees of the Kerala SC/ST Development Corporation.

It was decided to give a guarantee, subject to conditions, of ₹150 crore to the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation.