Cabinet to promulgate Bill on self-financing college employees

THIRUVANANTHAURAM

15 February 2021 21:20 IST

The landmark Bill to lay down guidelines for qualification, salary, and other benefits

The Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance to guarantee service conditions for teaching and non-teaching staff in the 1,000-odd self-financing colleges in the State on par with government and aided colleges.

The landmark Kerala Self Financing College Teaching and Non Teaching Staff (Appointment and Terms and Conditions of Service) Bill 2020 will lay down guidelines for qualification, salary, and other benefits including provident fund and insurance, leave, job security, and work load.

The law will also enable college employees to appeal against disciplinary actions initiated by managements before university syndicates. It will also require both the college managements and employees to formally enter into agreements that guarantee specific posts, period of appointment, salary scale, increment, and leave.

The Act will also bring into effect statutory panels including internal quality assurance cell, teachers and parents’ association, students’ grievance redressal cell, college council to address employees’ complaints, and anti-sexual harassment committee.