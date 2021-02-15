Cabinet to promulgate Bill on self-financing college employees

The Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance to guarantee service conditions for teaching and non-teaching staff in the 1,000-odd self-financing colleges in the State on par with government and aided colleges.
The landmark Kerala Self Financing College Teaching and Non Teaching Staff (Appointment and Terms and Conditions of Service) Bill 2020 will lay down guidelines for qualification, salary, and other benefits including provident fund and insurance, leave, job security, and work load.
The law will also enable college employees to appeal against disciplinary actions initiated by managements before university syndicates. It will also require both the college managements and employees to formally enter into agreements that guarantee specific posts, period of appointment, salary scale, increment, and leave.
The Act will also bring into effect statutory panels including internal quality assurance cell, teachers and parents’ association, students’ grievance redressal cell, college council to address employees’ complaints, and anti-sexual harassment committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath