June 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Cabinet has decided to aid the follow-up treatment and care of Shaheen of Eranad taluk, Malappuram, who is currently undergoing treatment for Systemic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis disease. The family will be reimbursed ₹67,069 from the CMDRF, which had been spent on buying medicines for the child.