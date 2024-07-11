Cabinet subcommittee to coordinate between govt. departments

On Thursday, the government created a Cabinet subcommittee for inter-departmental coordination. The committee members are the Finance Minister, Revenue Minister, and Law Minister. When their respective departments are involved in the coordination process, the committee will invite other Ministers for deliberations.

The Chief Secretary will act as the Secretary of the Cabinet Subcommittee, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the final call on subcommittee decisions. The Cabinet also asked various departments to submit proposals for increasing non-tax revenue. The government will recalibrate Plan fund allocation to tide over the financial crisis caused by the Centre’s attempt to financially strangle States. It will prioritise the implementation of projects.