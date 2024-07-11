GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet subcommittee to coordinate between govt. departments

Published - July 11, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

On Thursday, the government created a Cabinet subcommittee for inter-departmental coordination. The committee members are the Finance Minister, Revenue Minister, and Law Minister. When their respective departments are involved in the coordination process, the committee will invite other Ministers for deliberations. 

The Chief Secretary will act as the Secretary of the Cabinet Subcommittee, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the final call on subcommittee decisions. The Cabinet also asked various departments to submit proposals for increasing non-tax revenue. The government will recalibrate Plan fund allocation to tide over the financial crisis caused by the Centre’s attempt to financially strangle States. It will prioritise the implementation of projects. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.