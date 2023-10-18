Cabinet subcommittee tasks Chief Secretary with resolving issues plaguing paddy procurement

October 18, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government has entrusted the Chief Secretary with holding further discussions with stakeholders to resolve various issues plaguing paddy procurement in the State.

The decision was taken by a Cabinet subcommittee tasked with the responsibility of decision-making and submitting recommendations regarding paddy procurement.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty took part in the meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting resolved to evolve a mechanism to procure the harvested paddy and to remunerate farmers without delay. While discussions are under way to avail a loan from Kerala Bank for the purpose, the government will adopt immediate steps to repay the Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) loan that has already been sanctioned by the bank.

The Chief Secretary will hold discussions with the consortium of banks including the State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Federal Bank in a bid to remove the existing legal hurdles in obtaining loans from Kerala Bank.

Dispute

The government has entered into agreements with 10 private rice mill owners for paddy procurement this season as of yet. While these mills have been allotted paddy fields to procure 25023.61 metric tonnes of paddy, a quantity of 2954.653 metric tonnes has been collected thus far.

However, the out-turn ratio of 68 kg rice for every quintal of paddy fixed by the Central government has been a bone of contention in the process.

Despite the requirement, the State government had earlier agreed to lower the ration to 64.5kg rice per quintal of paddy considering the prevailing climate-induced productivity. However, the decision was nullified by the Kerala High Court which held the State government did not have the authority to implement the revision.

While the legal setback has left the Supplyco, the procurement agency, no option but to enter into agreements in accordance with the Central norms, large sections of mill owners have threatened to abstain from the procurement process.