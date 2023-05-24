ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet subcommittee for Padma awards formed

May 24, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special Correspondent

The State government has constituted a Cabinet subcommittee to find out those eligible for Padma awards.  Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, and Chief Secretary P. Joy are the members. 

The Cabinet also gave its nod for creating 69 new teaching posts and 20 non-teaching staff posts for the recently started Diary Sciences College under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. 

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹8 crore for building a war memorial in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet also fixed ₹1 lakh as honorarium for Kerala Government’s special representative in New Delhi K.V. Thomas. The government will also provide him with two assistants, an office assistant, and a driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US