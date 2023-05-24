HamberMenu
Cabinet subcommittee for Padma awards formed

May 24, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special Correspondent

The State government has constituted a Cabinet subcommittee to find out those eligible for Padma awards.  Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, and Chief Secretary P. Joy are the members. 

The Cabinet also gave its nod for creating 69 new teaching posts and 20 non-teaching staff posts for the recently started Diary Sciences College under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. 

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹8 crore for building a war memorial in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The Cabinet also fixed ₹1 lakh as honorarium for Kerala Government’s special representative in New Delhi K.V. Thomas. The government will also provide him with two assistants, an office assistant, and a driver.

