Cabinet sets up coordination council for Kuttanad development

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 13, 2022 20:53 IST

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to create a Kuttanad Development Coordination Council (KCDCC) to expedite the development of the region famed as Kerala's rice bowl.

A monitoring and advisory council, implementation, and technical council will back the KDCC. The Kuttanad cell in the Planning Department would function as the State-level secretariat, with district planning and development officers officiating as commissioners.

Chief Minister is the chairperson of the KDCC. Agriculture Minister will officiate as the vice chair. Other Ministers and Principal Secretaries of different departments are members of the council. The Cabinet has also brought Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta district panchayat presidents and the Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University on board.

The Cabinet has tasked KDCC to conserve and develop Kuttanad's famed paddy lands to increase harvest, compensate farmers and mitigate the ravages of climate change. Water management is an integral part of the project.

The council will reconfigure the agriculture calendar to insulate the crop against floods caused by global climate change. Mechanising rice production and processing is a priority. The coordination council will meet once every six months.

