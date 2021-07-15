Cabinet reviews infrastructure projects

The State Cabinet on Thursday reviewed the current status of Kerala’s priority infrastructure projects.

It decided to complete land acquisition for extending Kochi Metro to Kakkanad (11.2 km) before August 31. The government will discuss the progress of the project with the Chief General Manager, Southern Railways.

The Kochi Water Metro project will commence a trail run on July 23. The government will inaugurate the scheme on August 15.

The government has handed over the sketch and location map of the proposed Sabarimala airport to the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tasked the Revenue Department to expedite land acquisition for the Kochi Urban Development and Water Transport Scheme.

Kitco will finalise the project report for the 80-km Thiruvananthapuram-Vizhinjam ring road. The Central government had sanctioned the ₹4,500 crore project that planned to open up the hinterlands of the capital district for development.

The Cabinet also discussed the Kannur City Road Improvement Scheme. It ordered a speedy acquisition of land for the project. The government also decided to push ahead with National Waterway.

Mr. Vijayan also asked various departments to ensure they report vacancies arising out of retirement and promotion to the PSC in a time-bound manner.

The Cabinet also decided to request the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the second session of the 15 Kerala Legislative Assembly from July 22.