Cabinet reshuffle possibility in Kerala kindles ambitions in LDF alliance partners

September 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As the dust settles after the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) defeat in the Puthuppally byelection, whispers about an impending Cabinet reshuffle percolated through the corridors of power in the capital.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan seemed to confirm the possibility. He said the LDF had promised Cabinet berths to four allies with single MLAs in the Assembly on a two-and-a-half-year term-sharing basis ending in November. The ruling alliance would stay the course.

As per the understanding, Transport Minister Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress would quit office in favour of Kerala Congress (B) leader K.B. Ganesh Kumar. Similarly, Ahamed Devarkovil of the Indian National League will be replaced by Kadannappally Ramachandran of the Congress (S).

Mr. Jayarajan dismissed speculation that the “Opposition-initiated” dark mutterings about Mr. Ganesh Kumar’s alleged involvement in a conspiracy to denigrate former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy would hamper his chances for a ministerial berth. He also laughed away reports that Speaker A.N. Shamseer and Health Minister Veena George would swap portfolios.

Successive governments had often resorted to mid-term Cabinet reshuffles ahead of general elections to mitigate political headwinds and repair the wear and tear that long years in power visit on the image of administrations. Nevertheless, disturbing the status quo invariably comes with its risks for coalition governments.

Many contenders

Conversations about an impending Cabinet reshuffle have prompted several LDF allies to overtly and covertly express their desire to move out from the backbenches to the front-of-the-aisle seats in the Assembly.

For one, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, said Kuttanad needed a Minister. He hinted at a purported agreement by which Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran would make way for him. Mr. Thomas accused NCP State president P.C. Chacko of trying to scuttle the deal.

By some accounts, the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle has caused rumblings in the Janata Dal (Secular). Some leaders want Power Minister K. Krishnankutty to abdicate his ministerial responsibilities in favour of Mathew T. Thomas.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist) leader Kovoor Kunjumon, a five-term legislator, has also reportedly staked claim for a Cabinet berth. A Lok Janata Dal meeting in Kozhikode has raised a similar demand.

The last thing the CPI(M) wants is a pre-Lok Sabha election period defined by divisions, resentment and turmoil among alliance partners. However, the party appears confident that it could take the heat out of the discontent and put rest to speculations when the LDF meets on September 20.