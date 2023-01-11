HamberMenu
Cabinet recommends release of 33 prisoners

January 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor to remit the sentences of 33 prisoners. The decision was made on the basis of a recommendation made by a panel comprising the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary (Law) and the Director General of Prisons.

It was earlier decided to recommend the commutation of the sentences of 34 prisoners in connection with the second phase of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The final recommendation has been made by excluding one prisoner from the initial list. The Governor had been recommended to grant the release of the prisoners under Article 161 of the Constitution, an official release stated.

