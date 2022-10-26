Cabinet recommends M.R. Biju as PSC chairman

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 21:14 IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow a one-time assistance of ₹1,000 each to 5,287 endosulfan-affected persons in Kasaragod district, who are also the recipients of pension from the Kerala Social Security Mission.

It also decided to create a common framework for pay and service conditions in all public sector units in Kerala, accepting the recommendations of the expert committee which studied the matter.

The Cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor the name of M.R. Biju as the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

The pay revision of officers of Kerala Ceramics has been given retrospective effect from January 1, 2018. The Cabinet also ratified the decision of the managing director of Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd. to pay the employees a bonus of ₹22,500 each.

The government has approved all public holidays of 2023 and the holidays as per the Negotiable Instrument Act.

