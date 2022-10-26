Cabinet recommends M.R. Baiju as new PSC Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend M.R. Baiju to take over as Chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

He is expected to take over after current Chairman M.K. Sakeer's retirement on October 30. A graduate in Electronics and Communication from the 1988 batch of the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, he completed his M. Tech Degree in Electronics Design as well as a doctoral degree in Power Electronics from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. His thesis was given the best IISc Thesis Award and gold medal in the Electrical Sciences division for the year 2004-2005.

He started his career as a communication engineer with the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), New Delhi, and joined the Technical Education Department as Lecturer, where he continued his services to become Professor and Dean of Research. Five doctoral degrees were awarded under his guidance and supervision. He has several research publications in reputed international journals to his credit and was awarded the Bimal Bose Award for outstanding contribution in research by Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE). He has been serving as a member of the Kerala PSC since 2017. Dr. Baiju hails from Vakkom.